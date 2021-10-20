Mississauga company hiring 400 positions for the holiday season

A Mississauga, Ontario, company is hiring 400 entry-level positions for the holiday season with the potential to become full-time.

Radial, an e-commerce company, is hiring for positions including picking, sorting, packing and shipping.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, online shopping and e-commerce have been booming and show no sign of slowing, especially as the holiday season approaches.

Radial works with companies like The Children’s Place, Cole Haan, Gymshark and more. Employees at Radial will source orders and send them to their final destination.

“We pride ourselves on the fun and engaging culture we create at each site, and our people truly are the greatest assets at Radial. We are pleased to be able to open so many positions for seasonal employment in the community and look forward to having local talent join our team during such an exciting time of year,” Sabrina Wnorowski, vice-president of human resources at Radial, said in a press release.

Where: 6100 Freemont Boulevard, Mississauga, Ontario

How: career page