World-famous retailer opens $2 discount stores around Toronto

Considering how everything costs a whole lot more now thanks to inflation, a popular international retailer has decided to help the masses by launching “$2 plus” stores in and around Toronto.

Miniso Canada‘s rebrand campaign launched this weekend, offering quality goods starting at just $2, and nothing in the store will cost you more than $10.

Store locations include Scarborough Town Centre, Vaughan Mills, Markville, and Granville.

Popular items like their LED candle lights and soft plush toys are perfect for the fall season and can be had for cheap at their newly discounted locations.

If you sign up to be a part of their membership program, you can test your luck with a lucky spin, giving you the chance to win additional discounts or special gifts.

Naturally, lineups have already begun to form over the weekend, as customers look to get their hands on all the discounted goods and promotions offered.

Cultural performances and celebrations have ensued at the participating locations, with delicious treats and ceremonies taking over the entrances.

The “#1 trending store in North America” also offers a wide selection of international snacks, home goods, and even apparel, providing its customers with a one-stop-shop experience.

Miniso Canada “$2 Plus” Store Locations

Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Drive, Level 2

Vaughan Mills, 1 Bass Pro Mills Drive, Unit 332

Markville, 5000 Highway 7, First Floor

Granville, 550 Granville Street