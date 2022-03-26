Maple Leafs ink college prospect Nick Abruzzese to entry-level deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed prospect Nick Abruzzese to a two-year entry-level contract, the team has announced.

Abruzzese had 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) in 28 games in ECAC action while captaining Harvard University. Abruzzese was named to the 2021-22 NCAA ECAC First All-Star Team. The 22-year-old sophomore also represented the United States at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in February. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in four games.

🖊 We’ve signed forward Nick Abruzzese to a two-year, entry-level contract for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons#LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 26, 2022

“As an organization, we’re very thankful to Harvard Head Coach Ted Donato and his staff for their job developing Nick,” Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement.

“Harvard’s academic reputation precedes itself but is also an elite hockey development program as evidenced by the number of players they have developed into National Hockey League players.”

Abruzzese had 80 points (29 goals, 51 assists) in 61 games with the Chicago Steel in 2018-19 — his draft year. As a freshman with Harvard last season, the 5’10”, 174-pound forward led all NCAA rookies in scoring with 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) in 31 games en route to being named ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Year.

He was originally selected in the fourth round (No. 124) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

[dh_you_may_also_like]