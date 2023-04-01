The Maple Leafs will host their Pride Game next week

The Toronto Maple Leafs organization will be playing with Pride next week.

The Maple Leafs will host it’s Pride Game on Tuesday, “an opportunity to collectively support, empower, and uplift the members of our 2SLGBTQ+ community.”

“As an organization, it is important to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies to foster an environment that respects all individuals of diverse sexual and gender identities,” the Leafs wrote on it’s culture nights website.

“We have a responsibility to ensure our game is safe and welcoming for all to participate in. We are proud to celebrate Pride and the 2SLGBTQ+ community, and creating a safe space for individuals to be their authentic selves.”

Though there was no mention of a specialized warm-up jersey on the team’s culture website, the contest — against the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets — will feature the team wearing Pride Game shirts designed by artist Jon Hanlan, a Canadian illustrator originally from Lakeshore, Ontario.

Pride Night food specials, including Craigs Cookies, will be available, and talent from the 2SLGBTQ+ community will perform, too.

Additionally, NHL Pride apparel will be available for fans to purchase with 20% of the net proceeds donated to Toronto Gay Hockey Association, a not-for-profit organization that facilitates a non-contact league for gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, queer, and heterosexual people over 19.

The Marlies, the Leafs’ American Hockey League affiliate, will also hold it’s Pride Game on Sunday, April 2. The Marlies will also sport Pride Game shirts, and community groups like Pride Toronto, The 519, and Toronto Public Service Network have been invited to the game.