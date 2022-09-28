Snowbirds rejoice! Lynx adds Orlando route from Toronto

Lynx has added a new warm destination to its flight list for people in Toronto looking to head south for some fun in the sun.

In a release, the new ultra-low-cost airline announced it had added flights from Toronto to Orlando, Florida.

The flights will begin taking off at the end of January and operate four times weekly. They start at $220 roundtrip before baggage fees.

Lynx officially launched in April and has been expanding to various destinations around the country. Now it is expanding to the United States for the first time.

In addition to the new route out of Toronto, Lynx has added flights to Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas out of Calgary.

Rob Palmer is the vice president, commercial, strategy, and financial officer at the Calgary Airport Authority and says this is a big day for Canadian travellers.

“With winter approaching, we know Canadians love to travel south in search of warmer weather. We are thrilled to be offering an ultra-affordable option to four of the most popular sun destinations in the United States,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx.

To celebrate the new routes, Lynx is launching a 50% off sale on base fares to the new destinations. The sale runs from September 28 to October 6 — slash your prices by entering promo code LYNXUSA.