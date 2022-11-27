Luka Doncic shares high praise for Raptors' O.G. Anunoby

You can add Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic to the list of admirers of Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby.

With Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Scottie Barnes, and Otto Porter Jr. still out for Toronto, Anunoby has been relied upon even more as a veteran presence in recent weeks.

Anunoby scored 26 points and added nine rebounds in a 105-100 win against the Mavericks yesterday, while also picking up a pair of steals and assists to boot.

Doncic, who finished fifth in MVP voting last season, had plenty of praise for Anunoby following the game.

"He's an amazing player," Doncic said of Anunoby from a question asked by Daily Hive. "I would say on both ends. I think he is the steals leader in the NBA, but offensively he got so much better. I'm impressed with his game, he's an amazing player."

“He’s an amazing player,” Doncic said of Anunoby from a question asked by Daily Hive. “I would say on both ends. I think he is the steals leader in the NBA, but offensively he got so much better. I’m impressed with his game, he’s an amazing player.”

Anunoby is currently averaging 2.4 steals per game, both a league-high and a personal career-high.

Doncic had 24 points, seven rebounds and nine assists on the other side of the floor, but his Mavericks dropped their fourth game in a row.

One of the more human moments on the game came with a little over ten minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, with Anunoby blocking Doncic at the rim.

The pair got tangled up, and despite the Raptors gaining possession and Doncic’s Mavericks hustling back on defence, the Dallas star took a moment to help his opponent up.

O.G. Anunoby gets the block

“I think he is probably one of the nicest dudes in the league,” Doncic added when asked about the play. “He never talks trash, he never does anything. But I tripped him not on purpose, so that’s why I helped him up.”

When asked about Doncic’s comments, Anunoby sent it right back in a classic O.G. fashion.

“He’s one of the nicest guys in the league, too. He doesn’t trash talk either,” Anunoby replied.

"He thinks you're one of the nicest guys in the league. Do you have anything nice to say about him?" 
"He's one of the nicest guys in the league too. He doesn't trash talk either." – O.G. Anunoby on Luka Doncic

Toronto doesn’t play the Mavericks again until next season, so maybe Doncic and Anunoby will have to link up at the All-Star Game later this season.