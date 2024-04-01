"Keep pushing": Kyle Lowry gifts jersey to Raptors guard

Kobi Simmons hasn’t been with the Toronto Raptors long, but he’s already getting advice from one of the franchise’s most well-respected leaders.

Having played just three games at the NBA level this season after signing a 10-day contract with the club earlier this month, Simmons could see his time with the organization end soon.

But following Sunday afternoon’s contest against the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons got the chance to participate in a jersey swap with Raptors legend Kyle Lowry, who offered up a bit of advice for him.

Kyle Lowry sends a message to Kobi Simmons, who’s on a 10-day contract with the #Raptors – “Keep pushing… never stop the work! Be great!!” pic.twitter.com/SwWBSaosvl — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) April 1, 2024

“Keep pushing… never stop the work! Be great!!” Lowry wrote on the jersey, which he also personalized and autographed.

On Sunday, Simmons put up six points, a rebound, and three assists in 16 minutes of action against the 76ers. Lowry himself played 38 minutes, putting up 11 points, a rebound, and 10 assists of his own.

Lowry also shared a picture of the two of them on his Instagram story, sharing a hug on the Scotiabank Arena court.

Toronto is Simmons’ fourth NBA franchise, having already spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets, and Cleveland Cavaliers. In 23 games with Toronto’s G League affiliate, Raptors 905, this season, Simmons put up 16 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists while averaging 31.6 minutes per game.

“I’m going to take full advantage of this contract, kind of just showing [the team] I belong,” Simmons told Sportsnet’s Lindsay Dunn last week. “Play hard with energy, effort [and] good things will come out of that. Just every night stepping out and bringing that dog mentality and playing hard.” Toronto returns to play Tuesday night when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at Scotiabank Arena. Tipoff for that one is set for 7 pm ET.