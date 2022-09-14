Ontario hairstylist says she's "happy and numb" after lottery win

An Ontario woman is celebrating her big lottery win. However, she did have a bit of a hard time processing the news at first.

Rukmani Ramawad, who lives in Mississauga, is a regular lottery player; Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 are two of her favourite games.

Ramawad, who works as a hairstylist, said that she decided to check her ticket at a gas station.

“I saw all the zeros come up,” she recalled after she scanned her ticket. “I felt confused, I couldn’t believe it.”

After matching seven Encore numbers in exact order, it turns out that Ramawad won in the August 9 Lotto Max draw. The grand prize: $1 million.

“Everyone in the store was excited for me,” she said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her big cheque.

Of course, she had to share the news immediately with one very special person: her only daughter.

“She was amazed and so happy for me,” Rukmani said, smiling.

Rukmani said that her winnings will go towards paying some bills. The rest of it will go towards investments.

“I’m happy and numb,” she said. “It’s such a great feeling.”

Rukmani’s winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Mavis Road in Mississauga.