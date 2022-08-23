Some people go out of their way to buy lottery tickets once they find out the total jackpot that’s up for grabs. One Ontario woman bought her ticket because she simply had time to spare.

Jacqueline Attfield, a resident of Blackstock, Ontario, said she’s been playing the lottery regularly for around 35 years.

One day, she took her dog to the vet and found herself waiting and looking for something to do.

“I love the Instant games. Purchasing this ticket was a fluke,” she said. “I was killing some time at the store while taking my dog to the vet.”

After remembering that she had bought a ticket, Attfield, a retiree, decided to check the results on a Sunday morning using the OLG App.

She realized that she’d won but noticed that the screen looked different than usual.

“I took a closer look and thought I won $1,000,” she said. “But after looking again, I noticed it said ‘Big Winner’ and saw the actual amount.”

Attfield learned that after matching six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the July 23 Lottario draw, she had won $100,000.

Her equally shocked husband took a moment to process the news and then gave her a big hug. Of course, she also made sure to store her ticket someplace safe.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings, Attfield shared that she plans to use the money to buy a new car, pay some bills, and set the rest aside for a rainy day.

Attfield purchased her winning ticket at Old Time Convenience on Old Simcoe Road in Port Perry.