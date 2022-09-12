NewsLottery

Someone in Ontario just won this weekend's $10 million lottery prize

Sep 12 2022, 9:20 pm
Better check those tickets because it’s been an extremely lucky weekend for several Ontario residents who won the lottery.

According to a statement from OLG, three people won massive prizes in the Saturday, September 11 draw.

“Ontario Lotto 6/49 players are celebrating a major milestone this morning,” reads the statement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)


First was an Encore ticket that was sold in Sudbury with the winner walking away with $100,000.

Next was a Guaranteed prize of $1 million and the winning ticket was sold in Barrie.

As for the main jackpot, someone in Toronto just won a jaw-dropping amount of cash — enough to actually buy a house (or several) in the city. That winner will soon get to take home a huge cheque for $10,600,885.60.

Apparently, Saturday’s draw was extra special — all the jackpot prizes were awarded on this draw. As a result, there won’t be any carry-over prizes that will be going towards the September 14 draw.

As a result of the new Lotto 6/49, players have the chance to win two multimillion-dollar jackpots on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

olg.ca

The next draw is scheduled to take place on September 14. The Classic jackpot is currently at $5 million, while the Gold Ball gives players a chance to win $10 million.

Check here for details.

