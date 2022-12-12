Arguably one of the best parts of a ski trip is the après ski, and what better way to end the day than with hydrotherapy or a relaxation massage?

Living Shore Spa in Collingwood might be the place to go to soothe those muscles after a day on the slopes.

The 5,000-square-foot spa within Living Water Resort offers a range of spa treatments as well as Ontario’s only Aquapath.

The Aquapath is a 45-minute guided journey through eight rejuvenating water stations, which encourage stimulation and recovery through hydrotherapy.

Hydrotherapy is becoming increasingly common in Ontario, with many spas now offering the experience at your own leisure.

The Aquapath alternates between hot and cold temperatures to stimulate circulation. From the detoxifying mineral bath and eucalyptus steam-sauna to the cold river walk and glacial shower, you’ll come out feeling refreshed and renewed.

The experience is enhanced by the calming ambiance of the spa in what feels like a secluded cavern. You’ll find terracotta walls with green vines, waterfalls, and soft music in this little oasis.

Living Shore Spa also has a myriad of other treatments to choose from, including massages, body wraps, facials, manis and pedis. To prolong your relaxation, you can book a room right in the resort and spend the night.

The Aquapath costs $70, though the spa regularly has promotions or combination packages with another treatment which you can find on their website.