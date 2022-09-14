How these Canadian entrepreneurs are guiding small business owners to success

As rising inflation drives more Canadians towards side hustles to supplement their income, it’s crucial to have the right productivity tools to help achieve entrepreneurial goals.

Passion and leaning on a like-minded community of visionaries are also factors of success, as we found out when we spoke to the moderators of Hustle Hub by LG gram Canada Facebook group, Vivian Kaye and Jonathan Cavaliere.

Both business owners have been guiding Canadian entrepreneurs, small business owners, and visionaries through their questions and productivity roadblocks since they joined Hustle Hub by LG gram Canada Facebook Group as moderators in late 2021.

The Hustle Hub by LG gram is a dedicated virtual space that provides Canadians with valuable tools and tips, how-to guides, and compelling videos and articles on a range of business, career, and market-related topics. LG gram laptop owners who certify their devices can also enjoy exclusive offers and member benefits.

Kaye is CEO of KinkyCurlyYaki and a business and empowerment expert based in Hamilton, Ontario. She describes her 17-year entrepreneurial journey as “a rollercoaster ride.”

“I know that there are answers that you can’t necessarily find by searching on Google. So I joined the Hustle Hub community to give back, to answer questions, and just be that cheerleader for up-and-coming entrepreneurs that I didn’t have when I was starting out,” she tells Daily Hive.

Chosen as Canada’s sharpest-dressed man in 2012, Cavaliere embarked on a solo entrepreneurship journey the following year when he established a custom menswear brand Mr. Cavaliere, offering bespoke tailoring services and a carefully curated menswear collection. He tells Daily Hive he’s excited to be part of the Hustle Hub because “it gives you that opportunity to [network] with other hustlers who are experiencing similar things as you.”

“Being an entrepreneur is one of the loneliest things you can do — it’s tough,” says Kaye, who sees a lot of questions from Hustle Hub members focusing on branding and social media.

“The Hustle Hub resonates with users because we can answer those types of questions and it gives you a community where you can connect and learn and build relationships,” she adds.

Cavaliere agrees, saying, “The majority of entrepreneurs are ‘solopreneurs’ — they’re in their house with their dog or they’re tapping away on their computer. We’re in our own bubble focusing on our business or side project. It’s unique to have an outlet to [connect] with people who have the exact same experience.”

The 2022 LG gram lineup of premium laptops have been designed to take security to the next level and to support working from any location. Both Kaye and Cavaliere agreed that they would have loved such a hassle-free laptop when they were starting their venture, rather than lugging a heavy device around to their business meetings.

“Nowadays, we have very busy lifestyles and the LG gram really fits well with that on-the-go lifestyle,” says Kaye, who recently travelled to Ghana with her LG gram and didn’t have to worry about charging the laptop while on her flight.

Her advice to budding entrepreneurs is that “being a business owner is a marathon, not a sprint. You’re not competing against anyone. If anything, you’re competing against yourself. So, it’s all about being consistent. Get out there and network in-person [or] online. Hustle Hub is one of those places where it’s a community of like-minded individuals that are ready and willing to support your entrepreneurial journey.”

Cavaliere also enjoys the LG gram’s long battery life, its slim and ultra-light design, and its security features.

“Having a little bit [of] extra juice when you’re on the go is fantastic,” he says.

He believes “passion” is the key to a successful entrepreneur. “Doing something you’re passionate about, whether it makes $1 million or whether it makes $1, is the key.”

He recommends visiting the LG website to check out which gram might fit into your hustle and join the Hustle Hub community to connect with like-minded individuals.

