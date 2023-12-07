Leafs have trade interest in Flyers D-man Ristolainen: report

With three of their top six defencemen out of the lineup due to injury, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to fill a major void on the back end.

One way to do that is with a trade. And as multiple insiders have already reported, Leafs GM Brad Treliving has begun shopping around.

After revealing that Treliving inquired with the Calgary Flames about both Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov (before he was dealt to the Canucks last week), Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman also reported that the Leafs have taken an interest in Philadelphia Flyers D-man Rasmus Ristolainen.

“I do think Toronto has taken a look at Philadelphia’s Rasmus Ristolainen, who has three seasons remaining on a five-year, $25.5 million contract,” Friedman wrote in his latest 32 Thoughts article on Wednesday night.

“But, I don’t believe the Flyers are eager to give him away, and there’s no rush for them to do anything while their group is playing well,” Friedman added. “That’s not to say it couldn’t be something down the road, but when the team is competing hard, getting good results and generally doing what is being asked of them — why throw a stink bomb into your dressing room?”

At 6-foot-4, Ristolainen would become Toronto’s tallest defencemen if acquired. He uses his size to his advantage, too, dishing out big hits against opponents on a regular basis. The 29-year-old also possesses an offensive side to his game, netting a career-high 45 points over 79 games in the 2016-17 season with the Buffalo Sabres.

Ristolainen’s had a slow start to the ongoing campaign, though, only playing five games since returning from a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined until the end of November.

Riding a record of 12-6-4 to start the season, the Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators on the road tonight at 7 ET.