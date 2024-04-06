"Not just a trigger man": Leafs' Tavares talks Matthews' Selke chances

With 63 goals on the season, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is a lock for what will be his third Rocket Richard Trophy. However, that may not be all the personal hardware he adds to his collection.

Matthews is one of several players in the league deserving Hart Trophy consideration. The 26-year-old won the Hart Trophy in 2021-22, along with the Ted Lindsay Award. While there is an argument to be made that he is deserving of both this season, Leafs captain John Tavares thinks he should also be considered for the Selke Trophy.

“He should be right there. To me, he’s right in the mix and should be nominated for both,” Tavares said when asked about Matthews’ chances at both the Hart and Selke. “I think the type of season he’s having, what he can potentially do here from a goal-scoring standpoint, and to be able to do that and just be as well-rounded as he is, it’s just even more impressive. He’s not just a trigger guy or always just put in offensive situations. He plays in all areas of the game. He carries play and wins so many puck battles. Obviously, his takeaways are exceptional.

“I just don’t think he always gets enough credit for just how smart he is and just positions he puts himself in. Especially [with] how hard teams defend him and how he always consistently finds openings, open space. And just the timing and all those sorts of things. He’s just as well-rounded [of a player] you’re going to find in our game today. So it’d be great to see him get the recognition on both those fronts.”

This is high praise coming from Tavares, who has received Selke votes in six NHL seasons, including an eighth-place finish in 2016-17. Matthews, meanwhile, has received Selke votes in five of his NHL seasons, including a 10th-placed finish in 2021-22.