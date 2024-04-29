Leafs sign Russian prospect to three-year deal

While facing elimination from the playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs have made a roster signing.

On Monday, NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that the Leafs have agreed to terms on an entry-level deal with Russian prospect Nikita Grebyonkin.

Nikita Grebyonkin has signed a three-year entry level contract with the #leafs. It takes effect immediately. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 29, 2024

The Leafs made the signing official a few hours later, revealing that the average annual value of the contract is $875,000.

🖊 We’ve signed forward Nikita Grebyonkin to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in 2023-24 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 29, 2024

Taken with the 135th overall selection of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old winger has spent the last few years bouncing around Russia’s pro leagues and was named KHL Rookie of the Year in 2023.

Grebyonkin netted 19 goals and 41 assists with KHL club Metallurg Magnitogorsk this past season. He had six points in 23 playoff games before his team was eliminated.

While Leafs fans will likely see more of the prospect next season, they are currently focused on their team’s attempt at rallying back from a 3-1 series deficit.

Fighting to keep their season alive, Toronto will take on the Bruins in Boston for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, 7:00 PM ET

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary