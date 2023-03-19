Leafs' Samsonov away from team awaiting birth of his first child
The Toronto Maple Leafs will see their fanbase grow by one in the coming days.
Goalie Ilya Samsonov and his wife Maria are expecting a child, with the former pulled out of Toronto’s lineup on Saturday.
“We left Samsonov at home last night,” Keefe said to reporters prior to Saturday’s game. “He has had a couple minor things he has been dealing with, which allows him to stay back and take care of that. Also, he and his wife are expecting a baby here any day now. It allows us to keep him at home.”
Joseph Woll was recalled in Samsonov’s absence, backing up Matt Murray for Toronto’s 5-4 shootout win against the Ottawa Senators.
Samsonov has a 24-8-3 record in 35 games with a goals against average of 2.35 and a save percentage of .917 for the Maple Leafs this season, his first season with the team. He signed as a free agent last summer on a $1.8 million, one-year contract, which is set to expire after the 2022-23 season.
