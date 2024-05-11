Leafs icon Ron Ellis has passed away

In some very sad news this morning, the Toronto Maple Leafs let fans know that Ron Ellis has passed away at the age of 79.

Ellis played 1,034 games with the Leafs from 1964 to 1981. Over that stretch, he managed 332 goals and 640 points. He was a member of the Leafs’ most recent Stanley Cup-winning team in 1967.

“We mourn the loss of Ron Ellis, a lifetime Leaf whose legacy is woven into the fabric of the blue and white,” the Leafs released in a statement on X. “He was one of only five Maple Leafs to skate in more than 1,000 games for the club while also scoring the fifth most goals in team history. Ron was a true gentleman of the game who will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

After his playing career ended, Ellis spent many years working for the Hockey Hall of Fame as the director of public affairs and assistant to the president. He also opened up about his struggles with mental health after his retirement from the NHL in a book titled “Over The Boards: The Ron Ellis Story.” Following the release of the book in 2002, he became a speaker on mental health issues.

In addition to his Stanley Cup win in 1967, Ellis was also a four-time NHL All-Star and was part of the 1972 Summit Series-winning Team Canada roster.

The NHL Alumni Association is heartbroken to learn that Stanley Cup Champion and 2024 NHLAA ‘Keith Magnuson Man of the Year’ Award recipient, Ron Ellis, has passed away at the age of 79. Ron first joined the @MapleLeafs roster undrafted in the 1963-64 season for one game. He… pic.twitter.com/Lc68FWTMez — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) May 11, 2024



Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Ellis during this difficult time.