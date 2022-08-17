Here's how much money each Leafs player is making this season

The Toronto Maple Leafs sure do make a ton of money.

Not only is the team raking in massive numbers at the ticket office and through merchandising and advertising deals, but the Leafs’ players themselves are also taking home a decent chunk of money for this upcoming season.

Now, there are a couple of caveats to this. Due to the Leafs’ tendency to front-load their contracts, no player will actually be taking home more than $8,000,000 in total salary this season, with Morgan Rielly leading the way.

Auston Matthews, for example, is only being paid a salary of $750,000 this season while also taking home a $7.2 million signing bonus.

But most fans only care about cap hits, which is what makes up the most common figure you’ll see relating to the salary cap. And there it’s Matthews and John Tavares leading the way, each making upwards of $11 million this year.

Here’s the full team set, sorted by position:

(All data via CapFriendly)

Forwards Cap hit Auston Matthews $11,640,250 John Tavares $11,000,000 Mitchell Marner $10,903,000 William Nylander $6,962,366 Alexander Kerfoot $3,500,000 Pierre Engvall $2,250,000 Calle Järnkrok $2,100,000 David Kämpf $1,500,000 Nicolas Aubé-Kubel $1,000,000 Michael Bunting $950,000 Wayne Simmonds $900,000 Kyle Clifford $762,500 Joey Anderson $750,000 Adam Gaudette $750,000 Defencemen Cap hit Morgan “A” Rielly $7,500,000 Jake “A” Muzzin $5,625,000 TJ Brodie $5,000,000 Justin Holl $2,000,000 Timothy Liljegren $1,400,000 Mark Giordano $800,000 Rasmus Sandin RFA Goalies Cap hit Matt Murray $4,687,500 Ilya Samsonov $1,800,000