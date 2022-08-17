SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Here's how much money each Leafs player is making this season

Adam Laskaris
Aug 17 2022, 5:59 pm
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs sure do make a ton of money.

Not only is the team raking in massive numbers at the ticket office and through merchandising and advertising deals, but the Leafs’ players themselves are also taking home a decent chunk of money for this upcoming season.

Now, there are a couple of caveats to this. Due to the Leafs’ tendency to front-load their contracts, no player will actually be taking home more than $8,000,000 in total salary this season, with Morgan Rielly leading the way.

Auston Matthews, for example, is only being paid a salary of $750,000 this season while also taking home a $7.2 million signing bonus.

But most fans only care about cap hits, which is what makes up the most common figure you’ll see relating to the salary cap. And there it’s Matthews and John Tavares leading the way, each making upwards of $11 million this year.

Here’s the full team set, sorted by position:

(All data via CapFriendly)

Forwards Cap hit
Auston Matthews $11,640,250
John Tavares $11,000,000
Mitchell Marner $10,903,000
William Nylander $6,962,366
Alexander Kerfoot $3,500,000
Pierre Engvall $2,250,000
Calle Järnkrok $2,100,000
David Kämpf $1,500,000
Nicolas Aubé-Kubel $1,000,000
Michael Bunting $950,000
Wayne Simmonds $900,000
Kyle Clifford $762,500
Joey Anderson $750,000
Adam Gaudette $750,000
Defencemen Cap hit
Morgan “A” Rielly $7,500,000
Jake “A” Muzzin $5,625,000
TJ Brodie $5,000,000
Justin Holl $2,000,000
Timothy Liljegren $1,400,000
Mark Giordano $800,000
Rasmus Sandin RFA
Goalies Cap hit
Matt Murray $4,687,500
Ilya Samsonov $1,800,000

