Here's how much money each Leafs player is making this season
The Toronto Maple Leafs sure do make a ton of money.
Not only is the team raking in massive numbers at the ticket office and through merchandising and advertising deals, but the Leafs’ players themselves are also taking home a decent chunk of money for this upcoming season.
Now, there are a couple of caveats to this. Due to the Leafs’ tendency to front-load their contracts, no player will actually be taking home more than $8,000,000 in total salary this season, with Morgan Rielly leading the way.
Auston Matthews, for example, is only being paid a salary of $750,000 this season while also taking home a $7.2 million signing bonus.
But most fans only care about cap hits, which is what makes up the most common figure you’ll see relating to the salary cap. And there it’s Matthews and John Tavares leading the way, each making upwards of $11 million this year.
Here’s the full team set, sorted by position:
|Forwards
|Cap hit
|Auston Matthews
|$11,640,250
|John Tavares
|$11,000,000
|Mitchell Marner
|$10,903,000
|William Nylander
|$6,962,366
|Alexander Kerfoot
|$3,500,000
|Pierre Engvall
|$2,250,000
|Calle Järnkrok
|$2,100,000
|David Kämpf
|$1,500,000
|Nicolas Aubé-Kubel
|$1,000,000
|Michael Bunting
|$950,000
|Wayne Simmonds
|$900,000
|Kyle Clifford
|$762,500
|Joey Anderson
|$750,000
|Adam Gaudette
|$750,000
|Defencemen
|Cap hit
|Morgan “A” Rielly
|$7,500,000
|Jake “A” Muzzin
|$5,625,000
|TJ Brodie
|$5,000,000
|Justin Holl
|$2,000,000
|Timothy Liljegren
|$1,400,000
|Mark Giordano
|$800,000
|Rasmus Sandin
|RFA
|Goalies
|Cap hit
|Matt Murray
|$4,687,500
|Ilya Samsonov
|$1,800,000
