Where does Keefe go now? 5 NHL jobs ex-Leafs coach could take

The news is official: the Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe.

“Today’s decision was difficult. Sheldon is an excellent coach and a great man; however, we determined a new voice is needed to help the team push through to reach our ultimate goal,” Toronto general manager Brad Treliving said in a statement. “We thank Sheldon for his hard work and dedication to the organization over the last nine years, and wish him and his family all the very best.”

After nearly five full seasons on the job, Keefe was let go with a 212-97-40 record in 349 regular season games. Ending his tenure with the best winning percentage in Leafs history, there will no doubt be interest in him for plenty of future NHL jobs.

But where exactly will that next gig be? Here are five potential landing spots for the former Leafs bench boss:

New Jersey Devils

Most recent coach: Travis Green (interim)

While they looked like a franchise with a crop of up-and-coming young stars with a 112-point year in 2022-23, the New Jersey Devils took a 31-point step back this season and finished far out of the playoff race.

Head coach Lindy Ruff was fired midseason, before being replaced by now-Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green on an interim basis. In New Jersey, Keefe could get the chance to work with a pair of former first-overall picks, Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Current coach: Mike Sullivan

Sure, the Pittsburgh Penguins might currently have a head coach, but it’s not too hard to connect the dots on how Keefe could end up with the organization.

Current Penguins and former Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas goes back nearly two decades with Keefe, with the duo having worked together with the OHL’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and AHL’s Toronto Marlies before linking up with the Leafs for four seasons.

San Jose Sharks

Most recent coach: David Quinn

If Keefe is looking for immediate success, this probably isn’t the job for him, with the San Jose Sharks having missed out on the playoffs in each of the last five seasons.

But with the Sharks winning first overall in the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery, it looks like their next coach will have a great shot to work with projected star Macklin Celebrini, who San Jose is expected to select next month.

Seattle Kraken

Most recent coach: Dave Hakstol

They say you’re not really an expansion team until you fire your first head coach, and that’s exactly what the Seattle Kraken became earlier this year when they parted ways with inaugural head coach Dave Hakstol after three seasons, a former Leafs assistant.

Seattle isn’t the most invigorating roster construction — leading scorer Jared McCann had just 62 points — but the opening would provide Keefe and the Kraken a fresh slate to work with after missing the playoffs in two of their first three seasons.

Winnipeg Jets

Most recent coach: Rick Bowness

The Winnipeg Jets are the only team on this list to lose their coach via retirement rather than firing, with Rick Bowness taking his first NHL head coaching gig way back in 1988-89 with the original Jets franchise.

In Winnipeg, Keefe could inherit a roster with similarly disappointing playoff failures to Toronto, having won just one round in their last five postseason appearances.