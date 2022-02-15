Leafs’ Marner recreates highlight reel assist from junior days

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner pulled off a little throwback move on Monday night.

With the Leafs up 4-1 over the Seattle Kraken, Marner used his speed to create some separation on a 2-on-1 rush while shorthanded.

Deciding to go the creative route rather than firing a shot on net, Marner drew in forward Jared McCann and goalie Chris Driedger.

Marner then landed a perfect drop pass to teammate David Kampf, who slotted the puck into a wide-open net.

Marner made the play look pretty effortless, but perhaps he really was just used to doing it.

“I’ve done it before in junior,” Marner said. “I was hoping [Kampf] was with me and he was. I took a quick peek and decided to try to pull that goalie across and just lay it back there for Davey to slide in. Lucky enough he was there to put it in.”

Marner was referencing a similar play where he set up current Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak while playing together for the OHL’s London Knights.

While in London, Marner and Dvorak formed one of the country’s best junior duos, winning the Memorial Cup together in 2016. That season, Marner picked up the OHL and CHL player of the year awards, as well as the OHL playoff and Memorial Cup MVP trophies.

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Marner’s play was “special.”

“That is really all you can say about that,” Keefe said. “To sense or know that he is there but then to still, under that level of pressure, execute a play of that level… that’s special.”

The Leafs next return to action on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET, when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.