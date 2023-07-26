SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Leafs are keeping Murray but he's not expected to play anytime soon

Adam Laskaris

Jul 26 2023, 4:15 pm
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Murray doesn’t appear to be playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs anytime soon.

Today, the team announced they’d be placing the veteran goaltender on injured reserve to start next season, as he is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury.

Murray last played on April 2, with 16 minutes of action in a game against the Detroit Red Wings. While he made appearances on Toronto’s bench throughout the playoffs, he did not suit up for any game action.

Toronto originally acquired Murray last summer as part of a deal with the Ottawa Senators, where the goalie had spent a pair of seasons following five seasons and two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Unfortunately for Toronto, Murray’s injury history continued after three separate issues kept him out of the lineup for multiple stretches this past season with the Leafs.

He had a record of 14-8-2 in 26 games with a goals against average of 3.01 and a save percentage of .903 this past season.

