Leafs unveil special Indigenous logo and jersey they'll wear Saturday

Jan 7 2023, 1:37 am
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be rocking some special jerseys on Saturday night.

Indigenous artist Tyler Tabobondung Rushnell has designed a new jersey for the Leafs to wear in warmup, prior to their game against the Detroit Red Wings.

It features a redesigned Maple Leafs logo, and a shoulder patch featuring a thunderbird.

 

“I’m very honoured that I was asked to design the jersey. Seeing it in person is such a great feeling. It’s like a dream come true,” Rushnell, a 23 year-old Anishinaabe artist, said in a video posted by the Maple Leafs today.

Rushnell is from Wasauksing First Nations in Parry Sound and practices Woodland style.

“I took inspiration from my culture, the Ojibwe people and the Anishinaabe. Thunderbird represents strength and being able to talk to the creator in a good way.”

The warm-up worn jerseys will be available through the Real Sports Auction, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre.

The jerseys are just one part of the Indigenous Celebration Game, as Indigenous performances will be incorporated throughout the night at Scotiabank Arena, including an Indigenous DJ, traditional communal drum performance, and dance performers.

Indigenous fusion cuisine, like bison poutine and smoked cranberry maple safe drumsticks, will be available to purchase on the concourse. The Leafs will also be featuring Treeteas Brewing and Cedar Iced Teas.

