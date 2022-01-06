Leafs' Jack Campbell tabbed as Vezina Trophy betting favourite

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell is chasing after his first Vezina Trophy this season.

And according to a video put out by TSN EDGE, he’s currently the odds-on favourite to take home the award for the NHL’s best goaltender.

Jack Campbell opened the season at +2200 to win the Vezina Trophy. Heading into tonight's game against the Oilers, he's now the betting favourite. @mike_p_johnson has more in The Inside Edge. pic.twitter.com/fC77ZyxGCo — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 5, 2022

After being acquired via trade in February 2020 from the LA Kings, Campbell has shown up as one of the league’s strongest goalies.

Thrown into the Leafs’ starting role last season after lingering injuries from Frederik Andersen, Campbell has proven himself as a true #1 option — and then some — for the first time in his career.

“We knew he was going to be good, but we weren’t sure if he was going to be great. And he has been,” TSN’s Mike Johnson said in the odds video. “The team in front of him has been really good, and he’s also been mixing in rest with a disjointed schedule along the way.

In 24 starts this season with the Leafs, Campbell has put up a 17-5-2 record. Both his .939 save percentage and his 1.87 goals against average lead the league.

Here’s how the full Vezina odds look, per TSN.

Jack Campbell (Toronto Maple Leafs) +400 Igor Shesterkin (New York Rangers) +450 Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning) +600 Jacob Markstrom (Calgary Flames)+1600 Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh Penguins) +1600

In other words, if you put $100 down on Campbell to win today, you’d earn $400 back.

There are still 50 games left for the Leafs this season, but it’s hard to complain about Campbell’s return so far.

The year could have a big payoff for Campbell, too. He’s an unrestricted free agent after this year, setting himself up for a potentially big payday on a long-term deal.

“Timing is everything,” Johnson said.