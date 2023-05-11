Leafs fans furious after Gudas blows up Kampf with late hit

It could have been charging. Or boarding. Or perhaps roughing. Surely it was a penalty.

Instead, Radko Gudas’ late hit on Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf wasn’t even called a penalty.

The Florida Panthers defenceman blew up Kampf with a hit after the referee blew his whistle, and somehow got away with it. Gudas took a healthy run at Kampf, who was in a dangerous position, just a few feet away from the boards.

Making matters worse for Toronto was that the Panthers actually ended up with the power play, due to a delayed call on T.J. Brodie.

Kampf went to the dressing room, but did return for the third period. And the Leafs won the game 2-1, so Toronto did get a happy ending.

But not before this moment that enraged Leafs Nation.

Here’s what fans had to say about the non-call:

But #7 didn’t get a penalty for the hit though what a joke ! 😡😤 https://t.co/OLJ5Q24BqO — Kelsea (@DoniaVilleneuve) May 11, 2023

I wish the refs weren’t panthers fans https://t.co/6oVXIrSEIn — ÅB (@addison_360) May 11, 2023

What is this? Gudas getting away with something dirty after the whistle? Oh, and no call? Lol okay @NHL. https://t.co/Rs9vqzcpnF — James Scott (@JamesScottRadio) May 11, 2023

This is so charging it’s not funny https://t.co/jJfNiEYZIC — Mike Saville (@RealMike_S) May 11, 2023

I’m going to florida to fight https://t.co/ljbf1lGIkr — nicole (@nterceira) May 11, 2023

Hey @CommissionerNHL what in the blur hell is wrong with thr refs?!?!? We know you hate Canada and even more the Leafs but this shit will get someone seriously hurt… if it didn't already! https://t.co/VZqyK9sv79 — Kyle Cowen (@KyleCowen1) May 11, 2023