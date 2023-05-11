SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Leafs fans furious after Gudas blows up Kampf with late hit

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
May 11 2023, 3:48 am
Leafs fans furious after Gudas blows up Kampf with late hit
Sportsnet

It could have been charging. Or boarding. Or perhaps roughing. Surely it was a penalty.

Instead, Radko Gudas’ late hit on Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf wasn’t even called a penalty.

The Florida Panthers defenceman blew up Kampf with a hit after the referee blew his whistle, and somehow got away with it. Gudas took a healthy run at Kampf, who was in a dangerous position, just a few feet away from the boards.

Making matters worse for Toronto was that the Panthers actually ended up with the power play, due to a delayed call on T.J. Brodie.

Kampf went to the dressing room, but did return for the third period. And the Leafs won the game 2-1, so Toronto did get a happy ending.

But not before this moment that enraged Leafs Nation.

Here’s what fans had to say about the non-call:

