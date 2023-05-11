Leafs fans furious after Gudas blows up Kampf with late hit
It could have been charging. Or boarding. Or perhaps roughing. Surely it was a penalty.
Instead, Radko Gudas’ late hit on Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf wasn’t even called a penalty.
The Florida Panthers defenceman blew up Kampf with a hit after the referee blew his whistle, and somehow got away with it. Gudas took a healthy run at Kampf, who was in a dangerous position, just a few feet away from the boards.
Making matters worse for Toronto was that the Panthers actually ended up with the power play, due to a delayed call on T.J. Brodie.
Kampf went to the dressing room, but did return for the third period. And the Leafs won the game 2-1, so Toronto did get a happy ending.
But not before this moment that enraged Leafs Nation.
Here’s what fans had to say about the non-call:
But #7 didn’t get a penalty for the hit though what a joke ! 😡😤 https://t.co/OLJ5Q24BqO
— Kelsea (@DoniaVilleneuve) May 11, 2023
I wish the refs weren’t panthers fans https://t.co/6oVXIrSEIn
— ÅB (@addison_360) May 11, 2023
What is this? Gudas getting away with something dirty after the whistle? Oh, and no call? Lol okay @NHL. https://t.co/Rs9vqzcpnF
— James Scott (@JamesScottRadio) May 11, 2023
This is so charging it’s not funny https://t.co/jJfNiEYZIC
— Mike Saville (@RealMike_S) May 11, 2023
I’m going to florida to fight https://t.co/ljbf1lGIkr
— nicole (@nterceira) May 11, 2023
Hey @CommissionerNHL what in the blur hell is wrong with thr refs?!?!? We know you hate Canada and even more the Leafs but this shit will get someone seriously hurt… if it didn't already! https://t.co/VZqyK9sv79
— Kyle Cowen (@KyleCowen1) May 11, 2023
No attempt to play the puck at all.This panthers team is not just a rough team, this is a team on a mission to injure as many people as possible. It is ridiculous how many sneaky cross checks they are doing on top of the body slam to Knies and the fined cross checks from Bennett. https://t.co/FEdW4g74W0
— Ty (@metabetzz) May 11, 2023
absolutely illegal and sickening. https://t.co/7P50jvouNU
— mahi (@avocadomahi) May 11, 2023