The Leafs will be playing a pair of games in Europe next season

The Toronto Maple Leafs might not know how long their postseason will last, but they do know that they are officially heading to Europe this fall.

On Wednesday, the NHL announced that the Leafs are among four teams selected to play a pair of games in Stockholm, Sweden this coming November.

Toronto will be taking on the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, November 17, before facing off against the Minnesota Wild two days later on Sunday, November 19.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings and Ottawa Senators face off on November 16, while the Senators and Wild then face off on November 18.

It will be the first time the Leafs play a game outside of North America, and also the first time in NHL history that four games will be played in the same European city on four consecutive days.

The games will take place at Stockholm’s Avicii Arena, which was renamed in 2021 from Ericsson Globe in honour of the late Swedish DJ.

There have been 38 NHL regular season games played outside of North America, including 32 in Europe and 13 in Sweden.

Toronto currently has six Swedish players on their rosters: forwards William Nylander and Calle Jarnkrok, defencemen Erik Gustafsson, Timothy Liljegren, and Pontus Holmberg, and goaltender Erik Kallgren. Meanwhile, Detroit has six Swedish players, Minnesota has eight, and Ottawa has two.

Tickets for the games will go on sale on May 3, in case you are looking to take a trip across the pond to go catch the Leafs or any of the other matchups.