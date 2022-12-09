NHL suspends Leafs' Engvall for whacking player in the head with his stick

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall will be taking a minute to sit in the corner and think about what he did.

Engvall picked up one-game suspension for a high sticking infraction on Thursday night, striking Kings defenceman Sean Durzi with an errant stick.

Engvall and Durzi got their sticks entangled while skating through centre ice, before Engvall’s stick struck Durzi in the back of the head.

Pierre Engvall with a dangerous chop to the back of Sean Durzi's head pic.twitter.com/HyS34OO1Mr — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 9, 2022

“This is not a situation where a player simply loses control of his stick. Or a situation where an off-balanced player is careless in his attempt to steady himself,” the NHL Department of Player Safety video explained. “This is a directed stick swing that strikes an opponent at a dangerous height with some force. Engvall is responsible for his stick at all times and must exhibit more control in this situation.”

Engvall was assessed a match penalty for the slash, which took place with the Leafs up 5-0 with in the third period.

“With so much happening here today and so much positivity about the game, I haven’t watched that one back. It is two guys competing and battling,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said after last night’s game. “We have all watched Pierre long enough to know he doesn’t play with any intent to injure. I think it is more just a situation with two guys battling. One guy squirmed away, and Pierre got him.”

Curiously, Engvall actually was also the one who scored the game-winning goal on the night, potting the opening marker of the game 5:10 into the second period.

Engvall skated with Alex Kerfoot and David Kampf at today’s practice, per Sports Illustrated’s David Alter, though he’ll be sitting out Toronto’s game tomorrow against the Calgary Flames.

“If he is available, he is available,” Keefe added at today’s practice. “If he is not, he is not, and we will adjust from there. That is really it. We will let that process play out.”

Engvall now has four goals and three assists in 27 games for the Maple Leafs this season, while picking up 21 minutes in penalties, 15 of which came last night.

Durzi, a former draft pick by the Leafs, was sent to Los Angeles as part of a package for currently injured Toronto defenceman Jake Muzzin back in January 2018.