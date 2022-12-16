5 ways the LCBO supported communities in Ontario this year

As more and more people are choosing purpose-led brands, leading businesses like the LCBO are working hard to reduce their environmental impact while committing to improving the sustainability of the industry.

In LCBO’s annual Spirit of Sustainability Impact report , they’ve been able to showcase their remarkable impact on local communities, the industry, and the planet to drive meaningful change — all for the good of Ontario.

Here are five ways the LCBO is making a real impact close to home:

Supported local community partners

Through the Spirit of Sustainability, the LCBO is championing equitable representation and community-building, where all individuals can access the opportunities they need to thrive. As different communities require different supports, the LCBO contributed to several causes to help provide the backing they need.

One of the largest amounts raised this year was through the LCBO’s annual #ToastToPRIDE campaign, which fundraised for the Women’s College Hospital Foundation while supporting local bartenders and chefs, and highlighted good partners from the beverage alcohol industry who are giving back to the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Raising over $2.1 million, #ToastToPRIDE’s funds have gone towards research and programs that support the health and well-being of members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

The LCBO also donated $107,000 to various charities in support of Truth and Reconciliation, including Habitat for Humanity and their Indigenous Youth Skills training program.

Minimized their environmental impact

When thinking about the sustainability of any business, the first thing that comes to mind is how they’re mitigating their impact on the environment. This year saw the LCBO take strides in streamlining its supply chain to reduce waste and energy across all its retail stores and warehouses to decrease its carbon footprint.

Minimizing its reliance on single-use plastics in stores, the LCBO’s reusable bags are made from recycled water bottles. Also broadening their eco-friendly options, they’re transitioning away from plastic gift cards to chalk gift cards across their network of over 680 retail stores.

Launched a decade ago, the Lightweight Bottle program has helped reduce annual waste by more than six million kilograms — with this year saving 25 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions through the program.

This year, over 80% of the LCBO’s retail service centre waste was diverted from landfills, and 75% of containers were returned by customers through the Ontario Deposit Return Program. The program was initiated 15 years ago, and LCBO continues to fund the program delivered by The Beer Store — which announced the return of their five billionth container this year.

Made sure products were safe for Ontarians

Whether you’re looking to lower your sugar intake, be more mindful of your calories, or want to opt for a low- or non-alcoholic version of your favourite drinks, the LCBO has helped provide the products, information, and responsible services to make positive drinking choices that support a healthy lifestyle.

Last year alone, the LCBO Lab performed just under 700,000 Quality Assurance tests. The lab has also created an algorithm that tests for sugar and acidity levels, so customers know how sweet or dry a wine will taste before they make a purchase.

The LCBO has just under 750 extra-light and light beverage options and over 10,000 low-sugar beverage alcohol products through its retail stores, and has even created a dedicated page on their website to help you make more informed choices on what to drink.

Recognized Good Partners

Through its Good Partnerships this year, the LCBO has continued to improve the sustainability of the beverage alcohol industry at large — supporting local suppliers along the way.

LCBO customers can find local Ontario-made beverage alcohol products at their retail stores or online, with over 2,750 Ontario beverage alcohol products offered that have generated $1.33 billion in support of the local economy.

The LCBO has committed to influencing industry standards by encouraging its Good Partners, and the entire beverage alcohol industry, to be more environmentally and socially conscious.

Championed diversity through community initiatives

Putting community impact front and center, the LCBO’s Diversity, Inclusion, Belonging and Equity commitments have helped support individuals with equitable access to essential resources they need to live happy, healthy lives.

One example is the Spirit of Inclusion Initiative, which is a program designed to create opportunities for diverse women to enter, advance, and succeed in the beverage alcohol industry. Over the last year, five women were awarded scholarships to advance their careers in the beverage alcohol industry because of this initiative.

The LCBO is also a signatory of the BlackNorth Initiative CEO Pledge that has worked to remove systemic barriers that negatively affect the lives of Black Canadians. The LCBO has committed to specific actions and targets designed to create industry opportunities for diverse communities.

These are just some of the ways the LCBO is raising a glass to support an evolving Ontario. To learn more about the LCBO’s initiatives and impact, you can read the full Spirit of Sustainability report on their website.