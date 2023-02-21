LCBO recalls wine due to possible presence of glass

The possible presence of glass has caused a pinot noir wine to be recalled at the LCBO.

A food recall warning was last updated on February 18 for Pinot Noir Bourgogne 2021 from Louis Latour. The bottle size to watch out for is 375 ml.

“The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass,” reads the warning.

“The recalled product has been sold in Ontario.”

Lot codes printed on the bottom of potentially contaminated bottles are L2217977, L2221076, L2221065, and L2221077.

Of course, this product should not be consumed, and recalled products should be thrown out or returned to an LCBO where they were purchased, no receipt required.

The recall was triggered by a recall in another country, and no injuries have been reported associated with the wine being consumed.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting an investigation which may lead to other recalls and is also verifying that the product is being removed from the marketplace.