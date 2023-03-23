Some drinks are just made for certain moments. Whether you’re celebrating the joy of getting a new job, enjoying some chillout time on a vacation, or basking in the romantic ambience of a great date, you can be sure there’s a flavour profile to fit your mood.

The LCBO has just launched a new collection of 90 ready-to-drink products, including innovative and exciting flavours, just in time for spring. From lime mojitos to tequila margaritas to grapefruit palomas, all of these beverages are high-quality, delicious, and convenient.

Maybe you’re the kind of person who sticks to the same drink, or maybe you never know what to choose. Either way, we’ve put together a list of some of LCBO’s newest coolers, along with a couple of old classics, for you to enjoy– responsibly, of course — based on your mood. Here’s some inspiration.

If you’re feeling adventurous

Picture it: You’re full of energy and ready for a night out with friends. You need something exciting and bold, something that packs a real flavour punch.

Black Fly Tequila Sunrise Cocktail

Black Fly’s classic Tequila Sunrise cocktail is made with genuine tequila, real orange juice, and plenty of flavour. Fresh and fruity, this drink provides a bold, citrusy hit that’s sure match to your energy.

Captain Morgan Mango Mai Tai

The brand-new Captain Morgan’s Mango Mai Tai is the perfect cocktail for wherever the crew’s adventure takes you. This balanced cocktail packs a serious flavour punch, combining Caribbean rum with sweet Carabao mango flavour.

Cabana Coast Dirty Shirley

This grown-up version of the nostalgic Shirley Temple mocktail always goes down like a treat. Cabana Coast’s take on the drink is a refreshing, fruity, and, most of all, fun creation that’s craft-distilled with the addition of premium vodka, grenadine, and soda. Yum.

If you’re feeling celebratory

Celebrating a big achievement, a birthday, or just feeling the joy of living life? Champagne and prosecco aren’t your only options — there’s a whole world of coolers out there ready to be your next go-to celebratory cheers!

Social Lite Root Beer Craft Seltzer

This craft seltzer features vodka and all the flavour of root beer, with zero sugar. It’s the perfect beverage to sip on while celebrating and enjoying some good food with pals.

Aloette South Side Fizz

Bubbly and refreshing, the new Aloette South Side Fizz puts a little twist on the classic mojito by adding gin instead of rum, along with muddled mint, real cucumber juice, and fresh lime.

Vodka Mudshake Salted Caramel

The Vodka Mudshake Salted Caramel cocktail has been around at LCBO for a while, but it’s a must-try. Half dessert, half drink, this is a real treat for anyone with a sweet tooth. It blends cream, caramel, sea salt, and triple-distilled vodka to create something truly delectable.

If you’re feeling curious

Hey, the classics are great; there’s no arguing with that. But, it’s nice to branch out and try something a little different — whether it’s your usual favourite with a twist, or something totally unique.

free sushi Electric Blue Raspberry

This colourful vodka cocktail is crafted locally and infused with a blue raspberry flavour that’s sure to make you nostalgic for your childhood candy. With a perfect balance of sweet and tart flavours, this cocktail is certainly eccentric.

Cutwater Tequila Margarita

A San Diego-style take on a Mexican classic, the new Cutwater Tequila Margarita mixes tart lime, pure cane sugar, and a hint of zesty orange. With a floral aroma and smooth finish, this is a perfectly balanced margarita with an interesting twist.

Muskoka Long Drink

Made with premium dry gin, this Canadian version of a Nordic classic is bursting with sweet, juicy grapefruit flavour. It’s also got notes of subtle juniper and citrus fruit, creating a perfect mix that provides a unique, mild bitterness.

If you’re feeling chilled out

Friday night in? Sometimes you just want to invite a few friends over for a catch-up, curl up on the sofa, or lounge on the patio (weather permitting) while sipping on a refreshing beverage.

Coldstream Peach Iced Tea

Coldstream’s Peach Iced Tea blends real brewed Tetley tea, Canadian vodka, and natural peach flavour for a light and balanced sweetness that’s perfect served chilled or over ice.

Founders Original Pineapple Ginger Vodka Mule

At the LCBO for the first time, Founders Original Pineapple Ginger Vodka Mule is a tart and refreshing blend of triple-distilled vodka, Tiki Ginger Bitters, and crisp, effervescent ginger beer. But the star ingredients here are the real pineapple and lime juice, which shine through to make every sip super satisfying.

Malibu Watermelon Mojito

Who says you need to leave your home to feel like you’re on vacation? Crack open a Malibu Watermelon Mojito and bring the Caribbean to you. This mellow rum-based cocktail has natural fruit flavours of watermelon and lime, with light notes of mint.

If you’re feeling fancy

Hosting an elegant dinner party with friends? Or maybe you’re planning a date night with your significant other? Wine or champagne may be the first drinks that spring to mind in such scenarios, but there are so many other beverages at LCBO ready to match a sophisticated mood.

Aperol Spritz

This classic drink is always popular at LCBO during the summer, and it’s not hard to see why. Available in a convenient ready-to-drink bottle, this zesty beverage is teeming with a bittersweet combination of bright orange and woodsy body — a classic Italian cocktail that’s quick to please.

French 75 Gin Cocktail

French 75 Gin Cocktail is a new fruity, berry-flavoured drink full of tiny effervescent bubbles with a delicate, tart taste of lemon and sparkling rose. It has a lingering finish that cleanses the palate, making it perfect to enjoy with dinner.

NOROI Sparkling Cosmo

This delicious sparkling cosmo is made with vodka, orange liqueur, and fresh cranberry juice. The sophistication and classiness of a cosmopolitan cocktail all in a practical and convenient can — we love to see it.

