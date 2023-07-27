Thanks to exciting news from Lambo’s Deli, the end of the summer is looking even brighter for sandwich lovers in east Toronto.

After nearly three years of stacking cold cuts and serving up some of the most exceptional sandwiches in town, the west-end eatery is just weeks away from opening a new location in Leslieville.

“The decision to open the Leslieville shop was twofold,” Lambo’s Co-Owner Justin Leon told blogTO.

“Firstly, we heard feedback from our customer base,” he said, explaining how countless customers and friends were traversing from the east end to get a taste of Lambo’s.

The second reason was simply about volume.

“Our Trinity Bellwoods shop is pumping out hundreds of sandwiches a day,” he said. “So the time has come to expand and meet demand.”

For Leon and the shop’s other co-owner, Cristobal Bascuñán, Leslieville checked all of the boxes when it came to determining where their next shop would be located.

Both of them have friends and family in the area, but the community also has the same tight-knit, intimate vibes that they experienced at their Bellwoods location.

“We know the community is super supportive,” Leon said. “Which is an environment we naturally gravitate towards as a small business. We’re hopeful our little sandwich shop can be a lively locale.”

As for the new space itself, formerly occupied by Mira Mira at Queen Street and Greenwood Avenue, the biggest difference is the size of their back-of-house facilities.

With a much larger kitchen, Leon and Bascuñán will be able to handle a high volume of orders with ease, while also adding a new dimension to their already thriving business: catering.

That’s not the only new feature coming to Lambo’s Leslieville, though. According to Bascuñán, the new shop will be introducing a permanent hot sandwich menu as well.

“We’re stoked to expand our tried-and-true menu,” Leon said. “This location will allow us to showcase our culinary creativity and have fun with new products.”

While Leon couldn’t give us a hard date for the grand opening, August is the goal. The official announcement is going to be made on Lambo’s Instagram in the coming days, so keep an eye out!