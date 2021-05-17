KFC celebrates new Dundas Street West location with FREE delivery

When fried chicken is so much as mentioned during a casual conversation, we’re all ears. This comfort food has a special place in our hearts — regardless of what day of the week or season it happens to be.

If there’s a special offer involved, and we can score an amazing deal on the food we’re already craving, that’s just an added bonus. And the good news is that there are deals ready for the taking in Toronto this month to celebrate the launch of a new KFC restaurant.

Opening its doors today, the chicken joint is in a prime location for downtown food lovers at Dundas Street West and Ossington Avenue. To celebrate its arrival, locals can get free delivery on all orders over $20 placed through kfc.ca — from Tuesday, May 18 to Wednesday, May 26.

After spending more than a year cocooning at home in sweatpants and hoodies, we’ll celebrate all the small wins that come our way, be they free delivery or a delicious offer on finger-lickin’ good takeout (or delivery) eats.

To further celebrate the opening of its new downtown Toronto restaurant, KFC is serving up a can’t-miss meal deal — one that we’ll be happily planning our upcoming long weekend around.

You can get 10 pieces of Kentucky-style, hand-breaded, Canadian farm-raised chicken and three large sides of your choosing for just $24.99. Since this best-seller meal is usually priced at $29.99, it’s the perfect little win for a family dinner treat.

If you’re looking for something different to add to your order, we suggest the new KFC Famous Chicken Sandwich.

This triple-breaded, buttermilk-marinated chicken fillet is drizzled with buttery garlic oil, topped with three sweet pickles and not one but two layers of mayo (above and below the fillet), all resting between warm potato buns.

As with many of the menu items at KFC, this tasty newcomer feels complete with a side of crisp, golden fries and the smooth, rich, and always irresistible KFC gravy. (Oh, and dessert with a six-pack of chewy chocolate chip cookies, obviously.)

The new KFC location at Dundas Street West is now open for takeout and delivery, available every day from 10:30 am to 10:30 pm.

For more information and to view the full menu before you place an order, head to kfc.ca.

KFC Dundas Street West Restaurant Opening

When: Monday, May 17

Address: 1221 Dundas Street West, Toronto

Hours: 10:30 am to 11 pm every day