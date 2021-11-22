Jozy Altidore set to leave Toronto FC, become free agent: report

Jozy Altidore has seen his time as Toronto FC player come to an end.

Soccer insider Fabrizio Romano posted on Sunday evening that the 32-year-old Altidore was set to leave Toronto FC after spending seven seasons with the club.

Jozy Altidore’s set to leave Toronto FC – I’m told it’s done, the decision has been made. Work in progress for the termination of his contract, Altidore will be available on the market as free agent. 🔴 #TorontoFC #MLS Toronto will have a DP spot free – ready for a new signing. pic.twitter.com/0ZFS14x9Dv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 22, 2021

Altidore’s role as a designated player has now been cleared, meaning Toronto can now chase another high-profile player to add to the club. It’s unclear if the move was either mutual termination or Toronto’s one buyout, per Waking The Red’s Michael Singh.

Toronto fell 1-0 to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship final on Sunday. Altidore, who was dealing with “flu-like” symptoms, did not dress for the match.

Jozy Altidore originally joined Toronto FC from Sunderland in 2015 as part of a swap for Englishman Jermain Defoe as one of the team’s designated players.

With Toronto, Altidore made three MLS Cup finals, winning the championship at home in 2017 over the Seattle Sounders. Toronto FC also won three Canadian Championships with Altidore on the roster.

Altidore’s best season came in that 2017 championship year, where he scored 15 league goals. Altidore added a pair of goals in the MLS Cup playoffs, including the championship winning goal in the MLS Cup.

But things have been challenging for Altidore the past two seasons. He’s scored just four times this year, while adding just two goals in 2020.

A U.S. national team player, Altidore was also awarded as the U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year in 2016. He was a member of both the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup squads, but has not played for the Americans since 2019.