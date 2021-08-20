Toronto Mayor John Tory writes to federal leaders outlining city's priorities

Toronto’s mayor has sent letters to the leaders of Canada’s four major parties, telling them what the country’s largest city needs from the federal government.

Mayor John Tory wrote to Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Leader Annamie Paul.

He says that continuing COVID-19 operating budget relief funding is one of five priorities for the city.

Supporting Toronto’s 24-month COVID-19 housing and homelessness recovery plan, continuing to invest in the city’s public transit system, creating a more robust mental-health system, and more funding for crime prevention are also listed as pressing issues.

Tory says critical investments in Toronto will contribute to a national recovery that helps all Canadians.

He says he looks forward to hearing the four leaders’ plans to address these issues during the federal election campaign.