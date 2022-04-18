Sneaky Marner jersey tug earns Barzal a fine from the NHL

Mathew Barzal is $2,500 poorer after a poorly timed hug attempt on Mitch Marner on Sunday night.

During the third period of last night’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders, an overeager Barzal grabbed on Marner as he skated past the visiting bench.

"Hopefully he gets fined for that, that would be great." 😂 – Mitch Marner on Matt Barzal holding his jersey on the bench. pic.twitter.com/7ngAJkzb55 — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) April 18, 2022

The NHL Department of Player safety officially fined Barzal $2,500 for “unsportsmanlike conduct,” announcing the fine on Wednesday afternoon.

NY Islanders’ Mathew Barzal has been fined $2,500, for Unsportsmanlike Conduct during last night’s game against Toronto. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 18, 2022

“That’s pretty funny,” Marner told Sportsnet’s Shawn McKenzie in a post-game interview. “Hopefully, he gets fined for that. That would be great. I’ve known him for a long time, we’ve played against each other for a long time, and we had the chance to play with each other a couple [of] times. He’s a hell of a player, he’s a lot of fun to watch out there, but it’s definitely a first… pretty funny.”

Marner and Barzal suited up together at the 2016 World Junior Championships in Helsinki, where Canada finished in a disappointing sixth place.

Marner and the Leafs got the last laugh, though. Not only did they pick up the win (and set a pair of franchise records for wins and points in the process), but the victory also officially eliminated the Islanders from the playoffs.