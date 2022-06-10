A Feast in the Forest is raising funds in Toronto for Indigenous education

An Indigenous registered charity is hosting an event to raise funds for its educational programs across the country, and guests can look forward to an exciting and thought-provoking evening.

Indspire, an organization that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people in Canada, is hosting A Feast in the Forest on Wednesday, June 15 at Evergreen Brick Works.

Registration for the fundraiser is currently at full capacity though those interested in attending can place their names on a waitlist.

Andy Pringle, principal and chairman of the event presenting sponsor RPIA, said that even in very challenging economic times, the company recognizes that there are segments of society who have it much harder time.

“Canada’s Indigenous population has been left behind for far too long and we feel we want to do our part to help rectify that wrong by supporting Indspire and the incredible work they do with education,” said Pringle on the Indspire website. “Only through education can the opportunity gap be truly closed and provide meaningful equal opportunity for all Canadians.”

Guests will enjoy a menu created by Indspire Award recipient and classically trained chef, David Wolfman. A passionate educator and entertainer, Wolfman has been a culinary arts professor at Toronto’s George Brown College of Applied Arts and Technology for nearly 30 years.

The Xaxli’p First Nation member was also the executive producer and host of the long-running Cooking with the Wolfman tv show and is the author of the award-winning cookbook, Cooking with the Wolfman: Indigenous Fusion.

A Feast in the Forest will also feature an entertainment lineup headlined by international icon Buffy Sainte-Marie.

For more than half a century, Cree singer-songwriter Sainte-Marie has been winning awards for her innovative music and advocating for Indigenous people worldwide. She is the first Indigenous person ever to win an Academy Award and her album Power in the Blood garnered her the Polaris Music Prize.

A Feast in the Forest takes place on the traditional territories of the Ojibway, the Anishinaabe, the Mississaugas of the Credit, and the Haudenosaunee.

To learn more about Indspire and to support them in educating, connecting, and investing in Indigenous people to help them achieve their highest potential, visit indspire.ca

When: June 15, 2022

Where: Evergreen Brick Works – 550 Bayview Avenue, Toronto

