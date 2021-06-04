This Italian restaurant offers a park dining experience in Toronto

Dinner at the park? Why not! This Italian restaurant is offering a sunset dining experience at Toronto’s Riverdale Park.

Il Fornello has taken outdoor dining to another level and is now providing Sunset Dining delivery to park-goers who are enjoying their evenings at Riverdale Park.

“Toronto restaurants have been in over 300 days of lockdown, 170 plus of which were consecutive days. We’re ready to go,” Sean Fleming, co-owner of Il Fornello, said.

Customers will be able to pre-order their meals via the online ordering platform Ambassador.

The entire menu is available, including plant-based options, from Monday to Sunday, starting at 5:30 pm.

Il Fornello will also have a small outpost set up near the middle of the park, according to the restaurant. Diners will be able to scan a QR code to order for delivery.

The expected delivery time is under 45 minutes, and it’s free with a minimum order of $30.

“We are just happy to be out and serving our community. We cannot wait to welcome back diners to our decked-out patio, but until then, we’re bringing our restaurant to diners,” Fleming said.

As for patios, Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday that he was prepared to move into Stage 1 earlier than June 14 if Ontario’s top doctor, Dr. David Williams, gave the all-clear, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

“When the numbers drop, we’ll have some better answers from the premier and the [health] minister,” Dr. Williams said.

When the province moves into stage 1, restaurant patios could reopen, up to 10 people could gather outdoors, and non-essential retail businesses could reopen for a limited amount of customers.