How the Blue Jays can clinch home playoff games this week

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading back to the playoffs, that much is for certain.

Toronto clinched a playoff spot last week, and are officially heading back to the postseason for the first time since 2020.

But where are they going? And who are they playing? Well, we could find out one of those answers as soon as today.

Toronto’s magic number to clinch home-field advantage in the American League Wild Card series is down to just two, meaning any combination of two wins by the Blue Jays or losses by the Seattle Mariners will make way for games being played at the Rogers Centre later this week.

Toronto is heading to Baltimore for its final series of the regular season, a three-game set against the Orioles.

Meanwhile, Seattle is playing host to the Detroit Tigers for a four-game set, including a Tuesday doubleheader featuring an additional game that was rescheduled from April.

If Toronto does clinch home-field advantage, they’ll host (up to) all three games in the best-of-three Wild Card series, with the winner moving on to face the Houston Astros, as the standings currently hold, in the American League Division Series.

“This city really loves this team,” Jays pitcher Alek Manoah told Daily Hive in an exclusive interview last week. “They really support their athletes here. And they’re passionate about winning and they’re passionate about winning championship[s]. So not only [can we] imagine what that feeling is going to be like with 50,000 in the Rogers Centre and the boys playing some good baseball… it’s going to be pretty amazing.”

The Wild Card series is set to begin on Friday, October 7, and will be finished by Sunday, October 9.