Here are 5 must-haves to upgrade your home office in Toronto

Now that working from home has become the new normal in Toronto, getting your home office set up just right is an important step to having less of those morning TTC commutes and more of those bed-to-desk commutes.

If you haven’t figured out quite what you need, Best Buy Canada has a ton of hybrid work and learning products to help level up your work-from-home lifestyle at affordable prices.

With a wide range of laptops, desktops, laptop bags, tablets, printers, and more, Best Buy Canada’s Blue Shirts and Geek Squad Agents can give you expert advice and help you feel confident you’re getting the best products.

Here’s what the experts say are the five essentials you’ll need to be incredibly productive from the comfort of your own home.

2-in-1 laptops that transition from day to night

If you’re looking for a work laptop that’ll help you work smarter, a touch-screen laptop can offer you a nice transition from your office laptop during the day to your personal tablet at night.

For the perfect, seamless 2-in-1 laptop that can really bend over backwards for you, the Lenovo Yoga 7i will give you a consistent performance to achieve all your creative needs in a comfortable 14-inch package.

There’s also the HP Pavilion x360, with some of the latest tech and a 15.6-inch FHD resolution screen to help you tackle even the most demanding apps.

A top-of-the-line tablet

If you’re not going to opt for a touch-screen laptop, getting a separate tablet can help you stay updated at work when you’re on the go.

The Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are a go-to for anyone looking for the best tablet compatible with Windows. It has all the power of a laptop jam-packed into a tablet — with a 13-inch PixelSense Flow display, an Intel Evo Core i7 processor, Thunderbolt 4 ports for faster connections, and more.

No Surface is complete without its signature keyboard case, or opt for the Brydge SP+ Bluetooth keyboard for a different look.

Other tablet options include the Lenovo Tab P12 or the Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Plus and keyboard case. If you’re stuck on which tablet to purchase, Best Buy Canada’s team can help you choose the best option for your needs — whether that’s their in-store Blue Shirts and Geek Squad Agents, or their Remote Support Agents

Portable file storage options

While it’s handy to have cloud storage for all your work files, nothing’s more embarrassing than going into an important presentation only to realize your files didn’t sync up.

Especially when you’re navigating multiple desktop computers and/or laptops, having an external storage device can help you keep all your work organized.

The Samsung T7 external solid-state drive is a lightweight, portable device that’s durable enough to keep your data intact — even if you accidentally drop it up to two metres. With fast read/write speeds and options to get it in 500 gigabytes, one, or two terabyte storage capacity, you’ll be able to access all of your data without any interruption.

A printer that can match your needs

While it might seem like a cumbersome appliance, finding a print shop on short notice when you need it isn’t always easy.

It’s best to have a printer ready to go when you need it, and the most economic option is the Brother Inkvestment wireless printer. With the ability to print, scan, and copy anything you need from your computer, smartphone, or tablet, this 3-in-1 printer can help you save time and get your work done faster.

If your printing needs extend beyond simple documents, the Canon Pixma G3270 is a multi-functional option that can help you print professional quality flyers, images, brochures, and more.

Other printer options also include the HP Smart Tank 7001 or Epson EcoTank ET-2850 which has eco-friendly ink bottles for easy and hassle-free refilling.

A sleek new bag to carry it all in

Now that you have so much cool new gear, why not a sleek new carrying case to make all the other commuters jealous?

For an economic option, the Targus Balance EcoSmart backpack has an ​​ergonomic design with adjustable features that help you distribute the weight evenly to help reduce fatigue.

If you’re in the market for something a little more chic, the Bugatti PURE Solid laptop bag is made with a vegan leather exterior and a removable compartment that can house a 14-inch laptop for a sleek and functional bag.

The Solo Duance also offers a stylish and functional design, with a padded zipper compartment, an inside tablet compartment, and an internal pocket to securely hold your laptop, tablet, and more.

Inspired? All of these products and more are available now on Best Buy Canada’s website — with deals and savings to help shave a few dollars off your home office upgrade.