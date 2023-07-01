SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Justin Holl signs $10.2 million contract to leave the Leafs: report

Adam Laskaris
Jul 1 2023, 5:18 pm
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Holl is leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Per The Athletic’s Joshua Kloke, the veteran defenceman is signing with the Detroit Red Wings on a three-year deal worth $3.4 million per season.

Holl played six seasons for the Maple Leafs, where he had spent his entire NHL career after being taken by Chicago in the second round of the 2010 draft. He had 11 goals, 71 assists and a plus-minus of +58 in 285 games with Toronto.

A staple of Toronto’s blue line through much of his career, Holl struggled mightily in the 2023 playoffs with the Leafs, finding himself in the press box for three of the team’s second-round games against the Florida Panthers.

