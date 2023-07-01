Justin Holl signs $10.2 million contract to leave the Leafs: report

Justin Holl is leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Per The Athletic’s Joshua Kloke, the veteran defenceman is signing with the Detroit Red Wings on a three-year deal worth $3.4 million per season.

Former Leaf Justin Holl goes to the Detroit Red Wings for three years, $3.4-million AAV. — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) July 1, 2023

Holl played six seasons for the Maple Leafs, where he had spent his entire NHL career after being taken by Chicago in the second round of the 2010 draft. He had 11 goals, 71 assists and a plus-minus of +58 in 285 games with Toronto.

Justin Holl, signed 3x$3.4M by DET, is a defensive defenceman and PKer who transports the puck up the ice fairly efficiently and prefers to pass rather than shoot the puck in the offensive zone. Put up consistently mid results during his tenure as a Leaf. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/wfIZwgcUet — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 1, 2023

A staple of Toronto’s blue line through much of his career, Holl struggled mightily in the 2023 playoffs with the Leafs, finding himself in the press box for three of the team’s second-round games against the Florida Panthers.