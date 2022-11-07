Holiday Gift Guide: 14 ideas for the Torontonian on your list
It’s time to get into the holiday spirit, Toronto.
And what better way to spread cheer than with some Toronto-oriented gifts for your friends, family, and colleagues who love the city?
If you’re making a list and checking it twice, these are some Toronto-themed and locally made gifts that definitely make the nice list.
Toronto print
Check out the Secret Planet Print Shop where you can find some incredible prints of the city. It’s run by a screen printer turned illustrator turned shop owner.
Where to buy: Secret Planet Print Shop
Price: $38
Toronto Raptors Prints
If there’s a Toronto sports fan on your list, buy a Kyle Lowry illustration for any Raptors enthusiast. After taking on the corporate world, Lauren P turned her passion for illustration into a full design company and now she is one of the hottest custom illustrators in the city and can bring your visions of Toronto to life.
Where to buy: By Lauren P
Price: $70
Toronto Raccoon Mug
Toronto and raccoons go together like nothing else. Add some humour to that morning cup of coffee with a cute mug. This gift, for a friend or loved one, will definitely give them a pleasant (or unwanted) holiday surprise.
Where to buy: Main and Local
Price: $18.99
Toronto Skyline Coasters
Now, what better coaster to accompany that raccoon mug, than the Toronto skyline? A perfect gift for any lover of the city.
Where to buy: Evergreen Brick Works or online
Price: $24.99
A bottle of red from Liquidity Wines
If you’re struggling to find something for the person who has everything, a bottle of wine is usually a good bet. Pick up a delicious bottle of Lost Peak Cabernet Sauvignon from Liquidity Wines. It’s a great complement to grilled meats in a spicy marinade.
Where to buy: LCBO locations
Price: $19.95
Toronto Neighbourhood Apparel
A Toronto staple. A perfect gift for anyone, Peace Collective offers T-shirts, cozy sweaters, sweatpants, loungewear, you name it.
Where to buy: Peace Collective
Price: $85
Toronto Streetcar Socks
Who knew a streetcar could be so much fun? Well in sock form it can be. Buy these cute streetcar socks for those transit lovers.
Where to buy: Main and Local
Price: $12.99
ROM Membership
Price: Starting at $125
Drake General Store Goods
You can’t get more quintessential Toronto than with the Drake General Store. The global super has the shelves stocked with some city gear. This toque is a great way to stay warm as the temperature drops.
Where to buy: Drake General Store
Price: $29.95
Toronto Illustrated Tote Bag
Now here is a way to shop local and literally support local by carrying around an illustrated Toronto tote bag.
Where to buy: Spacing
Price: $25
Cocktail Essentials
While the items aren’t noticeably Toronto, these cocktail essentials are from a local store, Cocktail Emporium, so you’d be supporting the local economy!
It offers the perfect gift for a colleague, employer, or someone you know who’s really been meaning to get into cocktail-making.
Where to buy: Cocktail Emporium
Price: $44
TTC Items
Yes, the TTC has everything from books to skateboards to apparel. And what better way to really geek out than a TTC coffee table book? You can’t get more transit-oriented than this.
Where to buy: TTC Shop
Price: $50
- You might also like:
- "This feels like a miracle": Canadian woman overwhelmed by multimillion-dollar lottery win
- These might just be the most expensive lottery tickets in Canada
Toronto Sign Jigsaw Puzzle
Look, we can’t always see the Toronto sign in Nathan Philips Square. The city is huge and people live all over! So what better way to bring the sign into people’s homes than with this 1,000-piece puzzle?
Where to buy: Spacing
Price: $21.99
Gift cards for your local restaurant or gym
When you truly can’t find anything for someone on your list, an easy solution is a gift card! Give your local business some added love, by providing a gift card as a holiday treat.