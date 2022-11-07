Holiday Gift Guide: 14 ideas for the Torontonian on your list

It’s time to get into the holiday spirit, Toronto.

And what better way to spread cheer than with some Toronto-oriented gifts for your friends, family, and colleagues who love the city?

If you’re making a list and checking it twice, these are some Toronto-themed and locally made gifts that definitely make the nice list.

Check out the Secret Planet Print Shop where you can find some incredible prints of the city. It’s run by a screen printer turned illustrator turned shop owner.

Where to buy: Secret Planet Print Shop

Price: $38

If there’s a Toronto sports fan on your list, buy a Kyle Lowry illustration for any Raptors enthusiast. After taking on the corporate world, Lauren P turned her passion for illustration into a full design company and now she is one of the hottest custom illustrators in the city and can bring your visions of Toronto to life.

Where to buy: By Lauren P

Price: $70

Toronto and raccoons go together like nothing else. Add some humour to that morning cup of coffee with a cute mug. This gift, for a friend or loved one, will definitely give them a pleasant (or unwanted) holiday surprise.

Where to buy: Main and Local

Price: $18.99

Now, what better coaster to accompany that raccoon mug, than the Toronto skyline? A perfect gift for any lover of the city.

Where to buy: Evergreen Brick Works or online

Price: $24.99

If you’re struggling to find something for the person who has everything, a bottle of wine is usually a good bet. Pick up a delicious bottle of Lost Peak Cabernet Sauvignon from Liquidity Wines. It’s a great complement to grilled meats in a spicy marinade.

Where to buy: LCBO locations

Price: $19.95

A Toronto staple. A perfect gift for anyone, Peace Collective offers T-shirts, cozy sweaters, sweatpants, loungewear, you name it.

Where to buy: Peace Collective

Price: $85

Who knew a streetcar could be so much fun? Well in sock form it can be. Buy these cute streetcar socks for those transit lovers.

Where to buy: Main and Local

Price: $12.99

The ROM Membership is a way to support Canada’s largest museum, which provides funding for ROM research, collections, educational programs, community outreach, and operations. In return, members have unlimited free admission to special exhibitions and galleries, exclusive previews and ‘first access’ opportunities.

Where to buy: ROM

Price: Starting at $125

You can’t get more quintessential Toronto than with the Drake General Store. The global super has the shelves stocked with some city gear. This toque is a great way to stay warm as the temperature drops.

Where to buy: Drake General Store

Price: $29.95

Now here is a way to shop local and literally support local by carrying around an illustrated Toronto tote bag.

Where to buy: Spacing

Price: $25

While the items aren’t noticeably Toronto, these cocktail essentials are from a local store, Cocktail Emporium, so you’d be supporting the local economy!

It offers the perfect gift for a colleague, employer, or someone you know who’s really been meaning to get into cocktail-making.

Where to buy: Cocktail Emporium

Price: $44

Yes, the TTC has everything from books to skateboards to apparel. And what better way to really geek out than a TTC coffee table book? You can’t get more transit-oriented than this.

Where to buy: TTC Shop

Price: $50

Look, we can’t always see the Toronto sign in Nathan Philips Square. The city is huge and people live all over! So what better way to bring the sign into people’s homes than with this 1,000-piece puzzle?

Where to buy: Spacing

Price: $21.99

Gift cards for your local restaurant or gym

When you truly can’t find anything for someone on your list, an easy solution is a gift card! Give your local business some added love, by providing a gift card as a holiday treat.