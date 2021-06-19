High Park Zoo, Riverdale Farm officially reopen today

The High Park Zoo and Riverdale Farm will officially reopen this weekend.

The City of Toronto announced on Friday that the attractions will once again welcome visitors on June 19.

“It’s great to see some of our most treasured City of Toronto attractions opening up again to provide families with an opportunity to enjoy them, especially as we get closer to the end of the school year,” said Mayor John Tory.

Located on the grounds of its namesake park in Toronto’s west end, the High Park Zoo is home to animals such as bison, llamas, highland cattle, and reindeer.

The zoo is Toronto’s oldest, and is open daily from 11 am until 7 pm. Admission is free.

Riverdale Farm, located just north of Riverdale Park West in Cabbagetown, is home to domesticated farm animals, including cows and horses.

The farm is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm. Its indoor attractions will not yet reopen, per COVID-19 restrictions. As with the High Park Zoo, admission to Riverdale Farm is free.

“As part of the safe and gradual reopening, Toronto Parks, Forestry & Recreation staff have been preparing the grounds and the animals for the return of visitors,” the City said.

Reservations are not required for either attraction, but capacity will be reduced to 15%.

With sunshine and a high of 26°C in the forecast for Sunday, a trip to see some adorable animals is looking like the perfect way to spend Father’s Day in Toronto.