Here's what's reopening in Ontario tomorrow

Personal care services

Personal care services including hair salons and barbershops will be permitted to open and offer services where face coverings can be worn at all times. These services will be allowed to open at 25% capacity to a maximum of 5 people. Appointments will be required.

Gatherings

Outdoor gatherings with up to 25 people are permitted in Step 2. Indoor gatherings with up to 5 people from different households are also allowed in this phase of the reopening plan.

Outdoor religious services, rites, and ceremonies can be held outdoors with however many people are able to maintain physical distance. Indoor religious services, rites, and ceremonies will be permitted with up to 15% capacity of the room they are held in.

Dining

Outdoor dining will be permitted at bars and restaurants with up to six people per table, although exceptions will be made for larger households.

Indoor dining is still prohibited in Step 2, but outdoor Karaoke will be permitted with some restrictions.

In Toronto, more than 1,070 restaurants are registered and approved for expanded outdoor dining spaces in curb lanes, on sidewalks and on private property this summer as part of CafeTO.

Retail

Essential retail, including discount and big-box stores, are open at 50% capacity and will be able to sell all items.

Non-essential retail stores will be allowed to reopen with up to 25% capacity and retail stores located inside malls that don’t have street entrances will be allowed to open as well.

Amusement and waterparks

Outdoor waterparks and amusement parks are allowed to operate with capacity limits in place.

Sports and fitness

Outdoor sports leagues can now operate in Step 2. Training for professional or amateur athletes and/or competitions is permitted, but facilities for indoor use are only open to high-performance athletes and day camps.

Outdoor fitness classes and personal training are permitted. Class sizes of up to 20 participants are allowed as long as everyone can maintain a physical distance of three metres.

Horse racing