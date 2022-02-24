Real EstateUrbanized

The 10 GTA condos that'll give you the best value: report

Feb 24 2022, 10:10 pm
Courtesy of Strata.ca

When it comes to browsing through the hundreds of available condos in the GTA, would-be homebuyers are often looking to make sure they’re getting the best value for their money.

But knowing where exactly you’ll get that can be tricky. You not only need to consider the unit’s price, but also the maintenance fees, the size of the unit, and quality. Thankfully, a new report from Strata.ca took these factors into consideration and compiled a list of the top 10 condos across the GTA where you’ll find the best value.

Perhaps not too surprisingly, the vast majority are located outside of Toronto in the suburbs of the GTA. As for what style of condo gets you the best bang for your buck, townhomes handily dominate the list. According to Strata.ca Broker of Record Robert Van Rhijn, townhomes offer a particularly great value due to their lack of amenities.

“These condos can usually afford to keep maintenance fees low for residents because they have no elevator, indoor pool or concierge service to maintain,” Van Rhijn wrote in the report.

So if you’re in the market for a condo, below are the 10 highest-ranking condominiums in the GTA. The numbers in parentheses represent the neighbourhood average.

1. Leah Crescent Townhomes

gta best condos

Courtesy of Strata.ca

3-19 Edenbridge Drive, Vaughan

  • Cost: $452 per-sq-ft (vs. $767)
  • Maintenance Fee: 16¢ per-sq-ft (vs. 70¢)

2. Circa Carriage Townhomes

gta best condos

Courtesy of Strata.ca

2-200 Cox Boulevard, Markham

  • Cost: $663 per-sq-ft (vs. $976)
  • Maintenance Fee: 23¢ per-sq-ft (vs. 58¢)

3. Brighton Place Townhomes

gta best condos

Courtesy of Strata.ca

8 Brighton Place, Vaughan

  • Cost: $559 per-sq-ft (vs. $767)
  • Maintenance Fee: 18¢ per-sq-ft (vs. 70¢)

4. Windermere by The Lake Townhomes

Courtesy of Strata.ca

97-101 The Queensway, Toronto

  • Cost: $724 per-sq-ft ($905)
  • Maintenance Fee: 23¢ per-sq-ft (vs. 73¢)

5. Poplar Crescent Townhomes

Courtesy of Strata.ca

1-150 Poplar Crescent, Aurora

  • Cost: $484 per-sq-ft (vs. $495)
  • Maintenance Fee: 19¢ per-sq-ft(vs. 19¢)

6. Cricklewood Estates Townhomes

gta best condos

Courtesy of Strata.ca

1-100 Cricklewood Crescent, Markham

  • Cost: $396 per-sq-ft (vs. $863)
  • Maintenance Fee: 30¢ per-sq-ft (vs. 65¢)

7. Sheppard Point Condos

Courtesy of Strata.ca

1 Reidmount Avenue, Scarborough

  • Cost: $354 per-sq-ft (vs. $794)
  • Maintenance Fee: 54¢ per-sq-ft (vs. 60¢)

8. The Harbour Club Townhomes

Courtesy of Strata.ca

2369 Ontario Street, Oakville

  • Cost: $568 per-sq-ft (vs. $809)
  • Maintenance Fee: 19¢ per-sq-ft (69¢)

9. Northern Heights Drive

gta best condos

Courtesy of Strata.ca

50-81 Northern Heights Drive, Richmond Hill

  • Cost: $639 per-sq-ft(vs. $972)
  • Maintenance Fee: 29¢ per-sq-ft (vs. 75¢)

10. Nadia Place & Sixth Line Townhomes

gta best condos

Courtesy of Strata.ca

41-45 Nadia Place, Oakville

  • Cost: $455 per-sq-ft (vs. $753)
  • Maintenance Fee: 32¢ per-sq-ft (vs. 63¢)
