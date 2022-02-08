Hayward’s wife says “flop” by Raptors’ Trent Jr. led to husband’s injury

In last night’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte guard Gordon Hayward exited the game in the first quarter after colliding with Gary Trent Jr.

In the process of scoring, Trent Jr. fell on Hayward’s leg, which caused him to miss the remainder of the game with what was first diagnosed as a sprained ankle.

Gordon Hayward is headed to the locker room after this scary fall. 🙏 that he is ok and it is not too serious. pic.twitter.com/bNS7ekpAtp — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) February 8, 2022

Hayward’s wife Robyn posted a series of Instagram stories about the play, singling out Trent Jr. as the cause of the injury.

“That guy that fell on him was trying to flop,” Hayward said about the Raptors’ guard. “I don’t think players should be able to flop.”

Gordon Haywards wife is mad at GTJ for Gordon’s injury pic.twitter.com/LJurRzwzUv — Sensational. (@HR_6IX) February 8, 2022

“I was so mad last night; I’m still really frustrated. I feel really mad that Gordon has all these freak accidents,” Robyn added.

Hayward’s injury history has been among the NBA’s most unlucky, including a broken leg, fractured hand, and Grade 3 right ankle sprain while playing with the Boston Celtics.

Robyn clarified that she didn’t believe Trent Jr. acted out of malice but instead was simply reckless in the aftermath of his basket.

“I’m not saying he did anything intentionally,” she said in a story posted a few hours later. “But a lot of players go up for a layup and then just fall hoping for a foul. It’s not necessary.”

Robyn also said that Trent Jr. was one of the only people to check on her husband.

“I agree with that,” Robyn also said. “I think that he did show he cared, and I don’t think any other players or any other people did anything.”

Hayward received X-rays on the ankle and is awaiting further results.

