Fundraiser set up for Ontario's Ukrainian students cut off from families due to war

Many Ukrainian students in Ontario who have lost access to their parents due to the war, and a new fundraiser is trying to help take care of them.

The organizers of the GoFundMe hail from Ukraine, Russia, and Kazakhstan, and are all alumni of Canadian colleges and universities. Their goal is to raise $20,000 per week for the rest of the month, so they can help the more than 100 Ukrainian students who have been cut off from their parents.

“Many of them were financially cut off from their families due to the war and cannot afford basic necessities such as groceries and rent, as well as tuition and immigration fees,” one of the organizers, Lola Popova, told Daily Hive in an email.

They’ve created a platform for the students to request financial help. To prove that they are a student they will need to upload their transcript and an enrolment letter from the college or university they attend.

As of Wednesday, they were already able to distribute $400 to students in need, according to their Instagram.

“They need access to housing, food, and hygiene supplies, they need to cover their incredibly high international tuition fees and be able to help their families,” the GoFundMe reads.

To donate, click here.