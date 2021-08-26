Gas prices are forecast to spike in Toronto this weekend

Gas prices are set to jump in the Greater Toronto Area on Friday, according to a petroleum expert who predicts prices.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says Toronto gas prices could jump five cents to hit $1.40 per litre on Friday.

“After rising one cent a litre Thursday, gas prices are expected to really rock your pocket with a five-cent a litre increase to 140.9,” he tweeted.

He expects the increase to impact Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, London, Barrie, Windsor, Kitchener, Guelph, Kingston, Peterborough, and Sudbury,

McTeague, a former member of parliament, has been predicting gas prices for about three decades to help consumers save money, according to his website GasWisdom.