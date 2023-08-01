4 funding opportunities for emerging artists in Canada (CONTEST)

As an aspiring artist in Canada, it can feel overwhelming when you’re trying to access important support, learnings, and resources for your projects.

Whether you’re penning the next best-selling novel, producing a studio album, or in pre-production for the short film you’re been planning for years, the passion you have for a specific project can only get you so far. Sometimes, artists need some help to take their careers to the next level.

That’s why the RBC Foundation launched RBC Emerging Artists to support organizations from all artistic disciplines across the country that are providing networking, training, and exposure opportunities.

To help you find the right support for your project in whatever artistic discipline you practice, here are four different opportunities provided through RBC Emerging Artists.

Start writing your best seller

Through the Writers’ Trust of Canada, RBC Emerging Artists established the RBC Apprentice Program, supporting emerging writers with guidance and one-on-one instruction from an established writer.

They’ve also established the RBC Bronwen Wallace Award for Emerging Writers. Established in memory of poet and short fiction writer Bronwen Wallace, this award recognizes two promising writers — one poet and one short fiction — and has a proven track record of helping developing authors get their first book deal.

Dance your way to the next level

Through the National Ballet of Canada, RBC Emerging Artists launched an apprenticeship program to support the development of young dancers.

The 10 dancers selected each year have the opportunity to refine their technique, gain performance experience, and grow into professional dancers. Through development and mentorship opportunities, dancers who’ve been through this program have gone on to fill the ranks of respected dance companies worldwide.

The application portal for the RBC Apprentice Programme will open on the National Ballet of Canada’s website.

Level up your career in film

As a sponsor of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), RBC supports the festival’s efforts year-round to ​​offer screenings, lectures, discussions, workshops, events, and professional development opportunities.

Through their programming with TIFF, RBC Emerging Artists is working to break down the barriers women face in the film industry. The RBC Women’s Creator Initiative is a mentorship program that helps increase support for women working in film by supporting them through skill development and access to networking opportunities.

Women who participate in this program have the opportunity to gain advice from industry experts, attend exclusive workshops and masterclasses, receive promotional support, and much more.

Produce the next hit song

One of the many programs available to musicians is the RBC Launchpad Music Entrepreneur Program. This four-month program helps educate up-and-coming musicians through expert panels and focused mentorship.

In partnership with Canada’s Walk of Fame, the RBC Emerging Musician Program helps support Canadian musicians ages 15 to 35 not only with cash prizes, but also in-person mentorship, an industry showcase, and more.

Furthering connections in the music community in Canada and providing a platform for emerging talent, RBC Emerging Artists also facilitates the Virtual Voices Series in partnership with Canadian Music Week, and First Up with RBCxMusic.

While they’ve been able to fund specific opportunities for various artistic disciplines, RBC Emerging Artists also provides resources to help educate emerging artists on their funding options.

In response to artists’ needs over COVID-19, RBC Emerging Artists worked with the Toronto Artscape Foundation to set up artsUNITE, which acts as a comprehensive hub for arts funding in Canada.

They’ve also set up a free five-part virtual series, RBC Emerging Artists Academy, integrating resources and opportunities to support talent development featuring a diverse mix of industry experts, emerging artists, and tools to empower creatives.

There are plenty of opportunities for artists in Canada to find support and move from the emerging stages of their careers into professional territory. To learn more about the options, visit RBC Emerging Artists’ website and follow #RBCEmergingArtists.

