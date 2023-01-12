Former Raptors forward Champagnie signs new pro contract

Former Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie has found a new home.

On Wednesday, the NBA G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce announced that Champagnie has signed with the team for the remainder of the season.

Champagnie was waived by the Raptors on December 29, 2022, after signing with Toronto on a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent in Summer 2021. Champagnie’s NBA contract for this season with Toronto would’ve become fully guaranteed had the Raptors kept him past his waive date.

The Skyforce is an affiliate of the Miami Heat, though the Heat would need to sign Champagnie to a contract should there be interest in having him play in the NBA.

Champagnie averaged 2.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 36 games in his rookie season in 2021-22, playing 7.8 minutes per game.

He showed some promise as a possible future rotation player for the Raptors, earning praise from the front office, coaching staff, and his teammates during his short stints with the team.

His best NBA performance came on January 4, 2022, where Champagnie went 4-5 from three-point range, putting up 14 points in just 13 minutes of action.

But despite glimpses of solid play, Champagnie didn’t get much of a look in his sophomore season, as he averaged 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in three games this season, suiting up in just 3.7 minutes per night.

However, Champagnie likely will continue to be one of the NBA G League’s top talents after signing with Sioux Falls.

In 10 games with Raptors 905 this season, he averaged 22.5 points on 52.1 percent shooting (36.8 percent from three-point range), 10.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks per 33.5 minutes a game.

Raptors 905 visits Sioux Falls this Sunday, January 15, but the two teams do not have a remaining matchup in Mississauga this season.