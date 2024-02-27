Former Blue Jays GM starting "new career" as a podcast host

A former Toronto Blue Jays general manager is starting a new career in sports media.

J.P. Ricciardi, who served as the Blue Jays GM from 2001 to 2009, took to X on Sunday morning to announce that he will be starting a new podcast called The Brushback With JP. The podcast will focus on baseball and is intended to help give fans a behind-the-scenes look into the MLB.

“I’m very excited to announce that I’m going to be on social media and starting a podcast called Brushback With JP,” Ricciardi said. “I’m excited to talk about my 43 years in professional baseball, from a minor league player all the way up to a general manager, and all the stops in between. It will cover player development, scouting, and so many exciting things that make up this great game of baseball.

“I’m excited to bring you guys all the inside information and behind-the-scenes situations that most people hear about, but don’t really know what goes on when you have to make a decision at the Major League level. We’re excited for the season, I’m excited to get going in this new career of mine.”

Ricciardi spent two seasons in the New York Mets organization as an infielder before transitioning into coaching. He got his first big break when he was named special assistant to former Oakland Athletics General Manager Sandy Alderson in 1986.

The Blue Jays gave Ricciardi his first GM job at the MLB level, though he failed to help lead them to the playoffs in any of his nine seasons. After being fired, he rejoined the Mets organization as a special assistant, once again to Alderson. He has since spent the past five seasons with the San Francisco Giants.