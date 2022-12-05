Toronto bar just transformed into a Christmas wonderland (PHOTOS)

With the holidays just around the corner, one Toronto pub has completely transformed into a winter wonderland to put you in the festive spirit.

Folly Brewpub is now bringing you the Folly Jolly Christmas Brewpub event, which has transformed the laid-back bar into a holiday attraction to help raise money for charity.

The over-the-top event is extra in the best way and would even gain the stamp of approval from Clark W. Griswold, the holiday-obsessed patriarch from the 1989 comedy National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Through December 24, $1 for every Christmas cocktail will be donated to the SickKids foundation.

You can expect lots of live music, stand-up comedy, trivia nights, music bingo, and karaoke for the entire month of December. Saturday and Sunday brunches will also host special visits from Santa, with photo ops to raise even more money for charity.

Folly Brewpub is a well-known bar in the Dufferin Grove area and offers a variety of locally sourced cuisine, premium draught beers, quality wines, and custom-crafted cocktails.

Aside from unique beverages, the pub also incorporates some of their best quality booze into their dishes, from beer and cheddar soup to delectable beer-battered fish tacos.

Make sure to join in on all the festive fun at Folly Brewpub this year, located at 928 College Street.